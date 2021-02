Lincoln Academy girls basketball won a game on the road, 40-32 over Camden Hills on Feb. 5. The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 13-7 quarter lead and maintained the lead to improve to 3-1 on the season. LA was led by Lizzie Ober with 11, Paige Lafrenaye 10 and Maddy York 8. Camden was led by Ella Powers with 8 and Molly Hixon with 8.

