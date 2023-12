Lincoln Academy girls basketball team’s bench saw plenty of playing time in the Lady Eagles 64-8 win at Lisbon. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Newcastle, but was diverted to Lisbon after a backboard in the Bailey Gymnasium was broken during maintenance.

The Eagles were led by Mariam Delisle with a double double (17 points, 10 steals), Maggie Thompson 15 (5S), and Scarlett O’Brien 8.

