Lincoln Academy girls basketball team defeated Belfast 44-27 in the Eagles nest on Jan. 18. The Eagles jumped out to a 13-6 first quarter lead and continued to build on it over the next three quarters. Lincoln was led by Payson Kaler 12, Paige Lafrenaye 8 and Maddy York 8. Belfast was led by Lillie Mitchell with 19.

Lincoln boys lost at Belfast 66-44.

