Lincoln Academy girls basketball team robbed the Lions den for a 41-22 win on Feb. 10 in their KVAC season finale. The Eagles led 10-3 at the quarter and 26-4 at the half to put the game away early. Lincoln was led by Paige Lafrenaye with 11, and Payson Kaler 10. Belfast was led by Mddie Deans with 10.

