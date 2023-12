Lincoln Academy girls basketball team stole a win on the road, 54-31 at Cape Elizabeth on Tuesday, Dec. 12. The Eagles led 20-13 at the half, before pulling away with a big 21 point third quarter. Lincoln was led by Mariam DeLisle 20, and Chloe Anderson, Olivia Ball and Natalie Kaler 6 each. Cape was led by Grace Callahan with 18.

