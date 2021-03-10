Lincoln Academy girls basketball team wrapped up their season on March 9 with a 45-40 win over Richmond in the Eagles nest. Richmond led 10-5 at the quarter and 21-19 at the half, before the Lady Eagles rallied in the third on three 3-pointers from Maddy York to take a 33-31 lead into the break. Lincoln held on in wild fourth quarter, making five of eight foul shots in the final 32 seconds of play to pull out the five point win.

Lincoln was led by seniors York with 17 (4-3’s), and Lizzie Ober 7. Richmond was led by K. Briand with 16 and I. Stewart with 8.

Lincoln finishes the season at 5-6.

