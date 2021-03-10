Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lady Eagles wrap up season with a win Lincoln 45 - Richmond 40

at

Lincoln Academy girls basketball team wrapped up their season on March 9 with a 45-40 win over Richmond in the Eagles nest. Richmond led 10-5 at the quarter and 21-19 at the half, before the Lady Eagles rallied in the third on three 3-pointers from Maddy York to take a 33-31 lead into the break. Lincoln held on in wild fourth quarter, making five of eight foul shots in the final 32 seconds of play to pull out the five point win.

Lincoln was led by seniors York with 17 (4-3’s), and Lizzie Ober 7. Richmond was led by K. Briand with 16 and I. Stewart with 8.

Lincoln finishes the season at 5-6.

Grace Houghton dives onto the floor to steal the ball away from Richmond’s I. Stewart. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lincoln Academy senior Meghan Rose calls for the ball in the Eagles season finale win over Richmond. (Paula Roberts photo)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^