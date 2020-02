A shorthanded Lincoln Academy girls basketball team lost to Oceanside 54-48 on Jan. 31 in the Mariners harbor. The good news for the Lady Eagles was getting Payson Kaler back in the line-up, but Lincoln had four players go out with injuries in the game, bringing the total on their disabled list to six.

Oceanside was led by Grace Woodman with 20 points (5-3’s) and Audrey Mackie 17. Lincoln was led by Maddy York 23 (12/13 at foul line), Grace Houghton 11 and Olivia Stiles 9.

