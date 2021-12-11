Oceanside girls basketball team defended their home turf in their season opener, 60-25 over Medomak Valley. The Mariners were led by Bailey Breen with 17 and Aubrey Mackie 15. Medomak was led by freshman Kytana Williamson with 9 and Autumn Ripley 5.
Oceanside girls basketball team defended their home turf in their season opener, 60-25 over Medomak Valley. The Mariners were led by Bailey Breen with 17 and Aubrey Mackie 15. Medomak was led by freshman Kytana Williamson with 9 and Autumn Ripley 5.