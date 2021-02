Oceanside girls basketball team dominated the boards to pick up a 58-33 win over Medomak on Feb. 26 in Rockland. The Lady Panthers held the Mariners to three 3-pointers in the loss. Medomak was led by Autumn Ripley with 10 points. Oceanside was led by Abby Waterman with 20, Audrey Mackie 13 and Grace Woodman 11.

