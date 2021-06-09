Sixth seed Medomak Valley softball defeated #11 Leavitt 14-6 on the Panther diamond on June 8 in a South Class B Regional preliminary game. With the win, Medomak advances to play Morse on June 10 at 4 p.m. in Bath.

Ally Creamer collected the win (3.1I, 6R, 2B, 5K, 8H), and Maddi Boynton collected the save (3.2I, 2B, 8K, 1H). Starter Kira Welch took the loss for Greely.

Medomak was led at the plate by Creamer, Natalie Stewart, and Haley Puchalski with a double and single each, Eliza Spear two singles, and Bella LaFrance and Emily Harris a single each. Greely was led by Carlie Leavitt with a double and single (3RBI).

