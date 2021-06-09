Advanced Search
Lady Panther softball silence the Hornets Medomak 14 - Leavitt 6

Sixth seed Medomak Valley softball defeated #11 Leavitt 14-6 on the Panther diamond on June 8 in a South Class B Regional preliminary game. With the win, Medomak advances to play Morse on June 10 at 4 p.m. in  Bath.

Ally Creamer collected the win (3.1I, 6R, 2B, 5K, 8H), and Maddi Boynton collected the save (3.2I, 2B, 8K, 1H). Starter Kira Welch took the loss for Greely.

Medomak was led at the plate by Creamer, Natalie Stewart, and Haley Puchalski with a double and single each, Eliza Spear two singles, and Bella LaFrance and Emily Harris a single each. Greely was led by Carlie Leavitt with a double and single (3RBI).

Medomak first baseman Bella LaFrance makes the late tag on Leavitt base runner Lily Chabot. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley senior catcher Emily Harris makes the stop on a low pitch. (Paula Roberts photo)

 

