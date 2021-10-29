Advanced Search
Lady Panthers advance to South B semi-finals Medomak 3 - Wells 0

at

Medomak Valley girls soccer team sent Wells packing in a South Class B quarter-final match-up at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle on Oct. 28. The Lady Panthers took a 1-0 halftime lead on an unassisted goal from Annie Vannoy. Grace White converted a cross from Alyssa Creamer with 18:44 to go in the second half. Kytana Williamson netted the third goal when she put in a rebounded White shot off the goal post.

Addison McCormick made 10 saves in net for the Lady Panthers. Mia Pasciuto made 12 stops for Wells.

Third seed Medomak will take on second seed Yarmouth at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Lady Panther Zaniah Puchalski plays tough defense on Wells’s Emma Badger. (Paula Roberts photo)

 

Annie Vannoy breaks free for Medomak. (Paula Roberts photo)

