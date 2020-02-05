Medomak Valley girls basketball team defended their home court for a 53-51 win over Gardiner on Feb. 4. The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 13-6 lead in the first quarter and extended it to nine in the second frame, before Gardiner rallied with a 14-4 run to take the lead. The Tigers led 25-22 at the half an 37-36 at the end of three. Medomak rallied for six straight points with under two minutes to play to pull out the win. Addison McCromick and Alyssa Creamer scored a basket and foul shot each in the rally.

Medomak was led by Alyssa Creamer with 11 points, and Abby Lash, Kayla Donlin and Sadie Cohen with 9 points each. Gardiner was led by Jaycie Stevens and Bailey Poore with 12 points each.

The Panther win over heal point heavy Gardiner should land them a playoff game at the Augusta Civic Center in North Class A.

