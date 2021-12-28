Medomak Valley girls basketball team held off the attacking Black Bears for a 45-31 win over Maranacook in Waldoboro on Dec. 28. The Lady Panthers got off to a slow start, trailing 6-2 early, before ending the first frame with a 13-3 run to take the lead for good. Medomak led 13-9 at the quarter, and 26-18 at the half. The Bears pulled within three in the third quarter. The Lady Panthers scored the final seven points of the third to take a 10 point lead, then netted the first five points in the fourth to open up their biggest lead of the game at 15.

. Medomak was led by Alyssa Creamer with 14 and Addison McCormick 12. Maranacook was led by Allie LeBelle with 9.

The Medomak boys games at Maranacook was postponed.

