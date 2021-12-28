Advanced Search
Lady Panthers hold off the Black Bears Medomak 45 - Maranacook 31

at

Medomak Valley girls basketball team held off the attacking Black Bears for a 45-31 win over Maranacook in Waldoboro on Dec. 28. The Lady Panthers got off to a slow start, trailing 6-2 early, before ending the first frame with a 13-3 run to take the lead for good. Medomak led 13-9 at the quarter, and 26-18 at the half. The Bears pulled within three in the third quarter. The Lady Panthers scored the final seven points  of the third to take a 10 point lead, then netted the first five points  in the fourth to open up their biggest lead of the game at 15.

Alyssa Creamer scores for the Lady Panthers. (Paula Roberts photo)

Sara Nelson passes the ball for Medomak. (Paula Roberts photo)

. Medomak was led by Alyssa Creamer with 14 and Addison McCormick 12. Maranacook was led by Allie LeBelle with 9.

The Medomak boys games at Maranacook was postponed.

