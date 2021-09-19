Medomak Valley girls soccer team defeated Belfast 10-0 in the Panthers Homecoming game on Sept. 18. Kytanna Williamson and Annie Vannoy netted two goals each, Alyssa Creamer one and Katherine McKenney and Zaniah Puchalski one each.
