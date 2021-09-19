Advanced Search
Lady Panthers roar over Belfast in Homecoming game Medomak 10 - Belfast 0

at

Medomak Valley girls soccer team defeated Belfast 10-0 in the Panthers Homecoming game on Sept. 18. Kytanna Williamson and Annie Vannoy netted two goals each, Alyssa Creamer one and Katherine McKenney and Zaniah Puchalski one each.

Lady Panther Cameron Bains leaps into the air to trap the ball. (Paula Roberts photo)

