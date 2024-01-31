Medomak Valley girls basketball team robbed the Eagles nest for a 54-29 win over Lincoln Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 30. The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 16-6 first quarter lead. Lincoln cut the lead to seven in the second frame, but it was as close as they would get. Medomak led 30-18 at the end of half. The Panthers tough defense held LA to a single basket in the third to put the game out of reach.

Medomak was led by Kytana Williamson with 20 points (9 steals). Audrey Jackson 10 and Sara Nelson 8. Lincoln was led by Mariam DeLisle with 7 (9 rebounds), Olivia Ball 6 and Lillian Labrie 5.

