Lady Panthers shut out Morse while playing a man down

Medomak Valley girls soccer team defeated Morse 4-0 in Bath on Oct. 24. The Lady Panthers played a man down for 68 minutes of play, after Stephanie Morse was red carded for language after getting knocked to the ground twice.

Autumn Ripley gave Medomak a 1-0 half time lead. Anie Vannoy, Abby Lash and Alyssa Creamer added second half goals. Vannoy had three assists.

