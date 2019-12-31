Advanced Search
Lady Panthers silence Bulldogs Medomak 51 - Lawrence 45

Medomak Valley girls basketball team defeated Lawrence in Waldoboro,

Autumn Ripley brings the ball up the sideline as Bulldog Megan Curtis bumps her. (Paula Roberts photo)

Sadie Cohen brings the ball up the court under heavy Bulldog pressure. (Paula Roberts photo)

in a nail biter for the second time in 10 days. The Lady Panthers led 14-9 at the quarter and 29-26 at the half. Lawrence knotted the score at 36-36 at the end of three. The Bulldogs took a three point lead with four and a half minutes to play. The Lady Panthers rallied for the next eight points, including two hoops from freshman Addison McCormick to take the lead for good.

Mecomak was led by Abby Lash 13, Sadie Cohen 10 and McCormick 10. Lawrence was led by Megan Curtis 17, and Alyssa Bourque and Savannah Weston 10 each.

Medomak boys defeated Lawrence 55-49 in the Bulldog pen.

