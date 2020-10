Medomak Valley girls soccer team shut out Oceanside 5-0 on Oct.9 on the Lady Panthers home turf. Annie Vannoy and Abby Lash converted a penalty kick each. Vannoy netted two goals, and Alyssa Creamer, and Autumn Ripley one each. Lash had two assists and Vannoy one.

