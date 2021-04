Medomak Valley softball team defeated Oceanside 28-3 on April 23 in Waldoboro. The Lady Panthers took advantage of 25 walks and six hit batters to end the game early after four and a half innings. Medomak had six hits in the win, singles to Alyssa Creamer, Natalie Stewart, Lucy Jameson, Sara Nelson, Eliza Spear, Maddi Boynton and Addison McCormick.

Creamer collected the win, giving up just two hits, 12 strikeouts, and no walks. Five pitchers pitched for Oceanside.

