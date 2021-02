Medomak Valley girls basketball team defeated Camden Hills 48-34 on the road on Feb. 3. The Lady Panthers led 14-12, 30-24 and 42-38 at the quarter breaks, then held off a late surge from the Windjammers. Medomak was led by Abby Lash with 17 points, and Addison McCormick with 10. Camden was led by Ella Powers with 9.

