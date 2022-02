Medomak Valley girls basketball team raided the Black Bear den at Maranacook for a 37-36 win on Feb. 7. Alyssa Creamer led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, including the game winner. Medomak trailed 29-23 heading into the final period, before out scoring the Bears 14-7 to pull out the one point win. Creamer netted eight points and Autumn Ripley 4 in the final period. Maranacook was led by Natalie Mohlar with 9.

