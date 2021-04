Medomak Valley softball opened their season with a 17-1 five inning mercy ruling win at Belfast on April 20. Freshman Madi Boynton made her pitching debut, striking out eight and giving up just two hits. Haley Withee took the loss for Belfast. The Lady Panthers were led at the plate by Emily Harris with a triple, two doubles and a single, Ali Creamer with an inside the park homerun, a triple and single, Haley Puchalski with a double and two singles and Natalie Stewart with a double and single.

