Medomak Valley girls basketball team defeated Winslow 48-27 on the road on Feb. 5. The Lady Panthers jumped out to an 18-2 first quarter lead, then played the Raiders even over the next three quarters. Medomak was led by Addison McCormick with 17 points, and Maya Cannon 10. Winslow was led by Harley Parmelea with 10 and Leah Knight 8

