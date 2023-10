Medomak Valley girls soccer team defeated Belfast 5-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the Panthers den. Scarlett Flint scored less than a minute into the contest on a Rachel Richardson cross. Flint scored four goals in the game, including a second half header on a Haylee Chandler corner kick. Grace Townsend scored on a pass from Flint.

