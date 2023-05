Medomak Valley softball took advantage of 23 walks to beat Erskine Academy 16-5 on May 17 in the Eagles nest. Kytana Williamson picked up her first career win on the Panther mound.

Sara Nelson hit a two run triple, and Claudia Feeley (2RBI) and Olivia Pelkey (2 RBI) a single each. Williamson had two RBI. Hitting for Erskine were Lily Clark and Kenzie Knutski had two singles each for Erskine.

