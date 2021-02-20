Medomak Valley girls basketball team won an overtime thriller 56-53 over Camden Hills on Feb. 19 in Waldoboro. Camden led 16-9 at the quarter, before taking a 10 point lead early in the second frame on a Amelia Johnson 3-pointer. Medomak clawed their way back with 10 straight points to take a two point lead with 52 seconds to go. Ella Powers hit a three for Camden. Abby Lash sank a foul shot with time expired to tie the game 27-27 at the half. The battle continued in the second half with the Panthers leading by one, 43-42 at the end of three. The Lady Panthers built a six point lead in the fourth with two minutes to play, led by four baskets from Addison McCormick. Camden tied the game 53-53 to send it into overtime

No baskets were scored in the five minute overtime. Lash sank a foul shot and Autumn Ripley two for a three point win. Up by two with five seconds to play, Lash stole the ball to seal the win.

Medomak was led by McCormick with 20 (12R, 5S), Maya Cannon 12 (13R, 5S

) and Lash 11 (9S, 5A). Camden was led by Tessa Whittey 1 (15R, 7S), Mattie Luce 10 and Ella Powers 9.

