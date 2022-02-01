Boothbay Region girls basketball team defeated Telstar 27-24 on the road on Jan. 31. The Lady Seahawks were led by Jaelyn Crocker with 17 points and Emilie Crocker 4. Telstar was led by Nicole Cox with 10 and Mckenzie Eliot 8.
