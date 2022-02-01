Advanced Search
Lady Seahawks edge the Rebels Boothbay 27 - Telstar 24

at

Boothbay Region girls basketball team defeated Telstar 27-24 on the road on Jan. 31. The Lady Seahawks were led by Jaelyn Crocker with 17 points and Emilie Crocker 4. Telstar was led by Nicole Cox with 10 and Mckenzie Eliot 8.

