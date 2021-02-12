Advanced Search
Lady Seahawks Shave the Bobcats Boothbay 36 – Richmond 28

at

Boothbay Region girls basketball team rallied in the second half to pull out a 36-28 win at Richmond on Feb. 11. The win was the second of the season for the Lady Seahawks and snaps a three game losing streak.

Richmond led 8-7 at the end of one and Boothbay led 17-16 at the half in a nail biter in Bobcat country. Boothbay gained the upper hand in the second half, leading 23-20 at the end of three, before outscoring Richmond 13-8 down the stretch to pull out the win.

Scoring for the Lady Seahawks were Glory Blethen with 28 (2-3’s), Jaelyn Crocker 6 and Kylie Brown 2. Richmond was led by M. Carver with 14, K. Briano 6 and S. Wells 4.

