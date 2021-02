Boothbay Region girls basketball team defeated visiting Richmond 44-32 on Feb. 18. The Bobcats led 6-2 early before the Lady Seahawks netted 16 straight points over two quarters to put the game away.

Boothbay was led by Jaelyn Crocker with 16 points (12 rebounds), Glory Blethen 9 (10R, 7 assists, 3 blocks), Jordan Chamness 6 and Kylie Brown 5 (6R, 10A). Richmond was led by A. Viselli and S. Wells with 10 each.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print