Boothbay girls basketball team defeated Mt.Abram 60-28 in the Seahawk nest on Feb. 9. The Lady Seahawks led 20-11, 28-17 and 40-25 at the quarter breaks. Jaelyn Crocker scored a career high 32 points, and Laura Chapman and Maddie Orchard added six each to lead Boothbay. Mt.Abram was led by Abi Wilcox with 8, and Charlotte Mitchell and Kharlie Turner with 6 each.

