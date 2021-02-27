Boothbay girls basketball team defeated Monmouth 46-41 on Feb. 25 in the Seahawks nest. The Lady Seahawks led 17-11 at the quarter break, trailed 23-21 at the half and 31-30 at the end of three, before rallying for 16 points in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. Glory Blethen netted 12 points in the final period, including going 4 for 4 at the line to lead the Seahawks comeback.

Boothbay improves to 4-6 with the win.

Boothbay was led in scoring by Jaelyn Crocker with 20, Glory Belthen 15, and Jordan Chamness and Kylie Brown 4 each.

Monmouth was led by Holly Hunt with 13, Emma Johnson 12 and Abby Flanagan 6.

