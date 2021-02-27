Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lady Seahawks take Mustangs for a ride Boothbay 46 – Monmouth 41

at

 

Boothbay girls basketball team defeated Monmouth 46-41 on Feb. 25 in the Seahawks nest. The Lady Seahawks led 17-11 at the quarter break, trailed 23-21 at the half and 31-30 at the end of three, before rallying for 16 points in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. Glory Blethen netted 12 points in the final period, including going 4 for 4 at the line to lead the Seahawks comeback.

Boothbay improves to 4-6 with the win.

Boothbay was led in scoring by Jaelyn Crocker with 20, Glory Belthen 15, and Jordan Chamness and Kylie Brown 4 each.

Monmouth was led by Holly Hunt with 13, Emma Johnson 12 and Abby Flanagan 6.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^