Defending State champs and second seed Boothbay Regions girls basketball team defeated seventh seed Sacopee Valley 55-35 on Feb. 18 in a South Class C quarter-final match-up at the Augusta Civic Center. The Lady Seahawks jumped out to a 21-4 lead, including scoring 14 straight points over two quarters. Boothbay led 13-4 at the quarter, 34-10 at the half and 46-26 at the end of three. Boothbay will play 11th seed Traip on Thurs, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. in a South C semi-final match-up.

Boothbay was led by Faith Blethen and Jaelyn Crocker with 15 points each and Haley Abbott with 10 points off the bench. Sacopee Valley was led by Jalyn Stacey with 12 and Emma Hartford 9.

