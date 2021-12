Lincoln Academy wrestlers Jayden Lafrenaye (145) and Adam St.Cyr (106) placed first at the 39th annual Steven J. Westlake Memorial Wrestling Tournament, held in Bath on Dec. 4. Corbin Drake (170) placed second, and Caio Crawford fourth for the LA Eagles. Lincoln placed fifth out of 16 teams. Bonny Eagle won the tournament.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print