Lake Region boys basketball team robbed the Eagles nest for a 55-37 win on Jan. 22. Lincoln boys scrapped hard, but were unable to develop an offensive rhythm against taller Lakers team. The Lakers were led by Derek Langadas with 20, Evan Willey 15 and Jacob Stone 12. Lincoln Academy was led by Jacob Masters, Jayden Dolloff and Zach Farrin with 6 each.

