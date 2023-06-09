Lake Region softball defended their home diamond for a 2-1 win over Medomak Valley in South Class B quarter-final action on June 8. Melissa Mayo struck out 13 in the win (4H, 2B). Madi Boynton took the loss for the Lady Panthers (7K, 3H, 3B).

The Lakers took a 1-0 lead in the second when Mayo singled, moved over on a sacrifice bunt and scored on an error. Medomak tied the score 1-1 in the third when Kytana Williamson hit a double, moved to third on a Kaylee Kurr sacrifice bunt and scored on an Olivia Pelkey sacrifice fly.

Lake Region scored the game winner in the fifth when Vylet Robbins walked, moved over on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a Kylie Meyers double.

Hitting for Medomak were Addison McCormick with a double and single, Williamson a double and Pelkey a single. Hitting for the Lakers were Mayo with two singles, and Meyers a double.

