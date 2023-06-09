Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lake Region send Lady Panthers packing Lake Region 2- Medomak 1

at

Lake Region softball defended their home diamond for a 2-1 win over Medomak Valley in South Class B quarter-final action on June 8. Melissa Mayo struck out 13 in the win (4H, 2B).  Madi Boynton took the loss for the Lady Panthers (7K, 3H, 3B).

The Lakers took a 1-0 lead in the second when Mayo singled, moved over on a sacrifice bunt and scored on an error. Medomak tied the score 1-1 in the third when Kytana Williamson hit a double, moved to third on a Kaylee Kurr sacrifice bunt and scored on an Olivia Pelkey sacrifice fly.

Lake Region scored the game winner in the fifth when Vylet Robbins walked, moved over on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a Kylie Meyers double.

Hitting for Medomak were Addison McCormick with a double and single, Williamson a double and Pelkey a single. Hitting for the Lakers were Mayo with two singles, and Meyers a double.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^