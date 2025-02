Lincoln Academy sprinter Jordan Anderson won the 55 meter dash at the Class B indoor track and field state championship on Monday, Feb. 17 at Bates College in Lewiston. Anderson’s winning time of 6.64 set a new school record, beating a record time that he set earlier this season. See this week’s print edition of the paper to learn more details about local athletes at the Maine Class B championship track and field meet.

