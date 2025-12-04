LA’s Hagar and Medomak’s Pease Twins Win Titles at Westlake Wrestling Tourney

Medomak Valley wrestlers Shamus Pease and Grady Pease, and Jakobi Hagar of Lincoln Academy all swept their opponents 3-0 to earn individual championships at the 44th annual Westlake Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 29 at Morse High School in Bath. Grady Pease won the 190 pound weight class. Shamus Pease won the 215 pound weight class, and Hagar won the 175 pound weight class. Medomak’s Reid Grindle placed second in the 165 weight class after losing in the championship match.

Athletes from 17 high school teams participated at the event, which honors Morse wrestling alumnus Steven J. Westlake and his passion for wrestling. Westlake, a former wrestling team captain, was lost at sea in 1982. Medomak Valley scored 91 points to place eighth out of 17 teams. Lincoln Academy was 14th with 36 points. Mt. Blue won the event with 154 points.

“I was happy with how our team wrestled, and was particularly proud of our first-year athletes who stepped up in the tournament, having never wrestled in a match before,” said new Eagles head coach Drew Guttentag. “They wrestled hard and gave themselves something to build on. We’re a young team so this season will be one of building, but I thought we laid a solid foundation in that first preseason tournament and have a lot to learn from.”

Results by weight class for Medomak Valley (MV) and Lincoln Academy (LA) wrestlers are as follows:

113: Nathan Staples (MV) was pinned by Alex Lindsay (Mt. Ararat) in 4:16, and was injured and lost by medical forfeit to Peyton Bishop (Winslow). Monique Swall (LA) lost 17-1 by technical fall (TF) to Izaiah Cook (Nokomis), and lost 7-3 to Bishop (Winslow).

120: Kayla Thompson (LA) was pinned by Thomas Griffin (Windham/Gray-New Gloucester/ Westbrook) in 0:47, and was pinned by Jayden Wight (Morse) in 0:15.

126: Umut Tut (LA) was pinned in 0:15 by Jackson Reno (Morse), and was pinned by Peter Grove (Gardiner) in 0:51.

132: Mitchell Collins (MV) was pinned by Evan Kowalski (Mt. Ararat) in 1:18; pinned Bentley Mitchell (MCI) in 3:33, and was pinned by Bryson Poulin (Cony) in 0:22. Jake Powell (LA) was pinned in 2:52 by Liam Fraser (Nokomis), and was pinned by Ayden Watts (Messalonskee) in 2:40.

144: Boston Poulin (MV) lost 4-0 to Evan Smith (Morse), and was pinned by Aubrey Quinn (LA) in 2:15. Quinn (LA) was pinned by Caleb Fariss (Cony) in 2:02.

157: Ryan Powell (LA) was pinned by Cole Gauthier (Gardiner) in 1:00; pinned Logan McKula (Bonny Eagle) in 3:26, and was pinned by Travis Nania (Nokomis) in 3:32.

165: Reid Grindle (MV) pinned Reese Gallant (Cony) in 1:51; pinned Will Rideout (Mt. Ararat) in 1:45; pinned Felix Keresey (MCI) in 0:41, and was pinned by Jonathan Kasaris (Winslow) in the championship match in 2:58. Dawson McKenzie (LA) was pinned by Kasaris (Winslow) in 0:40, and was pinned by Ava McGinniss (Nokomis) in 1:48.

175: Chris Aiken (MV) was pinned by Jackson Robichaud (Nokomis) in 3:25; beat Drako Chiarolla (Mt. Ararat) 10-5, and was pinned by Drew Kennedy (Windham/Gray New Gloucester/Westbrook) in 2:32. Jakobi Hagar (LA) beat Ibrahim Al Subaihawi (Winslow) 17-2 by TF; beat Connor Chabot (Cony) 21-5 by TF, and pinned Sawyer Rose (Bonny Eagle) in 0:57 in the championship match.

190: Grady Pease (MV) beat Daymion LeBlanc (Messalonskee) 16-0 by TF; beat Liam Schleis Hooyman (Cony) 4-1; and beat Muiin Cook (MCI) 11-0 by medical forfeit in the championship match.

215: Shamus Pease (MV) pinned Albert Webber (MCI) in 0:22; pinned Deacon Dolloff (Cony) in 1:50; and beat Noah Craney (Morse) 19-2 by TF in the championship match.

285: Cole Bales (MV) pinned Garrett Geishaker (Cony) in 1:47; pinned Blake Gamage (LA) in 1:55; lost 8-6 to Junius Pope (Windham/ Gray-New Gloucester/Westbrook); pinned Austin Graf (Lisbon) in 3:00; and was pinned by Trevor Wilkinson (Mt. Ararat) in 0:34. Gamage (LA) was pinned by Wilkinson (Mt. Ararat) in 2:26.

Lincoln Academy senior Kayla Thompson battles an opponent in the 120 pound weight class during the Westlake tournament at Morse High School in Bath on Saturday, Nov. 29. (Mic LeBel photo) Grady Pease, a senior at Medomak Valley, gains the upper hand during his opening match at the Westlake tournament on Saturday, Nov. 29 at Morse High School in Bath. Pease won the championship match in the 190 pound weight class. (Mic LeBel photo) Reid Grindle, a junior at Medomak Valley, breaks down his opponent during the Westlake tournament on Saturday, Nov. 29 at Morse High School in Bath. Grindle advanced to the championship match in the 165 pound weight class and earned second place. (Mic LeBel photo) Mitchell Collins, of Medomak Valley, reaches for a foot during the Westlake tournament on Saturday, Nov. 29 at Morse High School in Bath. (Mic LeBel photo) Aubrey Quinn, of Lincoln Academy, drives his opponent into the mat during the Westlake tournament on Saturday, Nov. 29 at Morse High School in Bath. (Mic LeBel photo) Medomak Valley’s Cole Bales pushes down on Lincoln Academy’s Blake Gamage on the way to a win during the Westlake tournament at Morse High School in Bath on Saturday, Nov. 29. (Mic LeBel photo) Lincoln Academy’s Aubey Quinn tries to break his opponent’s grip during the Westlake tournament on Saturday, Nov. 29 at Morse High School in Bath. (Mic LeBel photo) Jakobi Hagar (right), a junior at Lincoln Academy, won the 175 pound weight class championship during the Westlake tournament on Saturday, Nov. 29 at Morse High School in Bath. (Mic LeBel photo)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

