Five wrestlers from Lincoln Academy and Medomak Valley qualified for the State Class B championships, held in Lewiston on Saturday, Feb. 15. All five advanced to the championship round. Lincoln Academy’s Jakobi Hagar defeated Medomak Valley Shamus Pease in the championship bout to win the State 175 pound championship. The win was the first over Pease for Hagar all season.

Medomak’s Grady Pease won the 190 pound State B

title with a 12-0 major decision win over William Martinez.

Eagles Cole Workman (132) and Adam St.Cyr (144) placed second.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

