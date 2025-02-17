The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

LA’s Hagar, Medomak’s Grady Pease win State B wrestling championships Workman, St.Cyr and Shamus Pease second

at

Five wrestlers from Lincoln Academy and Medomak Valley qualified for the State Class B championships, held in Lewiston on Saturday, Feb. 15. All five advanced to the championship round. Lincoln Academy’s Jakobi Hagar defeated Medomak Valley Shamus Pease in the championship bout to win the State 175 pound championship. The win was the first over Pease for Hagar all season.

Medomak’s Grady Pease won the 190 pound State B

title with a 12-0 major decision win over William Martinez.

Eagles Cole Workman (132) and Adam St.Cyr (144) placed second.

Lincoln Academy wrestler Jakobi Hagar won the State Class B 175 pound championship. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley junior Grady Pease picks up back points on Ian Friend of Mattanawcook on his way to a 13-2 win in the State Class B semi-finals. Pease went on to win the 190 pound State B title. (Paula Roberts photo)

 


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^