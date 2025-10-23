The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

LA’s Higgins Crowned KVAC XC Champ Medomak's Collamore Second

at

Lincoln Academy junior Karen Higgins added a KVAC Class B cross country championship to her portfolio on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Cony High School in Augusta.

A junior transfer student from Boothbay Region High School, Higgins won two MVC cross country championships in 2023 and 2024 and was Class C state runner up in 2024. Higgins’ time of 19:22 was the fastest women’s time of the day for Class A and Class B combined.

Medomak Valley runner Ava Collamore was KVAC small school division (Class B) runner-up in 20:36. LA’s Annabel Garvan-Soto ran to a fourth place finish in 21:39.

Higgins, Collamore, and Garvan-Sota were named to the KVAC 1st Team. Morse won the Class B team title with 42 points, followed by Waterville 51, Lincoln 53, Leavitt 80, and Lawrence 138.

Rounding out Lincoln’s scoring five were 20. Chloe Anderson, 25:04; 25. Zoe Hufnagel, 25:23; and 26. Hadley Spekke, 25:30. Also running for the Lady Eagles were 35. Ruby Glenn, 27:04.1, and 36. Stells Koller, 27:04.9.

Medomak had four runners and did not have a team score. Kaylee Collamore placed 14th in 24:00, Maya Catapano-Kangas came in 40th in 28:08, and Tilia Meinersmann finished 51st in 42:13.

Hadley Spekke and Zoe Hufnagel run for the Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo)
Hadley Spekke and Zoe Hufnagel run for the Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo)
Medomak Valley runner Ava Collamore ran to a second place finish at the KVAC small school championships. (Paula Roberts photo)
Medomak Valley runner Ava Collamore ran to a second place finish at the KVAC small school championships. (Paula Roberts photo)
Karen Higgins ran to a first place finish at the KVAC small school girls cross country championship on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Cony High School in Augusta. Her time of 19:22 was the top female time of the day for all classes. (Paula Roberts photo)
Karen Higgins ran to a first place finish at the KVAC small school girls cross country championship on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Cony High School in Augusta. Her time of 19:22 was the top female time of the day for all classes. (Paula Roberts photo)
Kaylee Collamore placed 14th at the KVAC cross country championships. (Paula Roberts photo)
Kaylee Collamore placed 14th at the KVAC cross country championships. (Paula Roberts photo)
LA's Annabel Garvan-Soto ran to a fourth place finish at the KVAC small school cross country championship. (Paula Roberts photo)
LA’s Annabel Garvan-Soto ran to a fourth place finish at the KVAC small school cross country championship. (Paula Roberts photo)


Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^