Lincoln Academy junior Karen Higgins added a KVAC Class B cross country championship to her portfolio on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Cony High School in Augusta.

A junior transfer student from Boothbay Region High School, Higgins won two MVC cross country championships in 2023 and 2024 and was Class C state runner up in 2024. Higgins’ time of 19:22 was the fastest women’s time of the day for Class A and Class B combined.

Medomak Valley runner Ava Collamore was KVAC small school division (Class B) runner-up in 20:36. LA’s Annabel Garvan-Soto ran to a fourth place finish in 21:39.

Higgins, Collamore, and Garvan-Sota were named to the KVAC 1st Team. Morse won the Class B team title with 42 points, followed by Waterville 51, Lincoln 53, Leavitt 80, and Lawrence 138.

Rounding out Lincoln’s scoring five were 20. Chloe Anderson, 25:04; 25. Zoe Hufnagel, 25:23; and 26. Hadley Spekke, 25:30. Also running for the Lady Eagles were 35. Ruby Glenn, 27:04.1, and 36. Stells Koller, 27:04.9.

Medomak had four runners and did not have a team score. Kaylee Collamore placed 14th in 24:00, Maya Catapano-Kangas came in 40th in 28:08, and Tilia Meinersmann finished 51st in 42:13.

Hadley Spekke and Zoe Hufnagel run for the Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo) Medomak Valley runner Ava Collamore ran to a second place finish at the KVAC small school championships. (Paula Roberts photo) Karen Higgins ran to a first place finish at the KVAC small school girls cross country championship on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Cony High School in Augusta. Her time of 19:22 was the top female time of the day for all classes. (Paula Roberts photo) Kaylee Collamore placed 14th at the KVAC cross country championships. (Paula Roberts photo) LA’s Annabel Garvan-Soto ran to a fourth place finish at the KVAC small school cross country championship. (Paula Roberts photo)

