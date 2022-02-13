Advanced Search
LA’s Lafrenaye wins South Class B Regional wrestling title at Fryeburg Academy

Lincoln Academy wrestler Jayden Lafrenaye won the South Class B Regional 145 pound championship on Feb. 12 at Fryeburg Academy. Adam St.Cyr placed second at 106 pounds, and Corbin Drake third at 195 pounds.

Three Medomak Valley wrestlers placed. Marshall Addy placed second at 220 pounds. Xavier Woodbury placed third at 170, and Jame Rose placed fourth at 195.

Erskine Academy wrestlers, from Lincoln County, that placed include Tyreke Hitchener, who took second at 285, and Giacoma Smith who placed third in the 120 pound weight class.

All eight wrestlers qualify for the State Class B championships, to be held Feb. 19 at Morse High School in Bath.

