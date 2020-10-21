Medomak Valley girls soccer team defeated Lincoln Academy 3-1 in the Panthers den on Oct. 20. After 30 scoreless minutes, Abby Lash collected a Annie Vannoy shot off the right post and scored. One minute later, Grace Houghton evened the score for the Lady Eagles. Lash made it 2-1 at the half after stealing the ball in the box and delivering an uncontested shot to the net. Lash scored her third goal with a little over two minutes to play on a cross from Autumn Ripley, that bounced off a LA defender and Medomak teammate Stephanie Morse.

