Lash’s hat trick lifts Medomak over Lincoln Medomak 3 - Lincoln 1

at

Medomak Valley girls soccer team defeated Lincoln Academy 3-1 in the Panthers den on Oct. 20. After 30 scoreless minutes, Abby Lash collected a Annie Vannoy shot off the right post and scored. One minute later, Grace Houghton evened the score for the Lady Eagles. Lash made it 2-1 at the half after stealing the ball in the box and delivering an uncontested shot to the net. Lash scored her third goal with a little over two minutes to play on a cross from Autumn Ripley, that bounced off a LA defender and Medomak teammate Stephanie Morse.

Haley Puchalski tries to break free down the right line, as Abby St.Cyr defends. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lady Eagle Marly LeBel and Panther Ruth Havener battle for the ball. (Paula Roberts photo)

