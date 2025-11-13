Lawrence Returns To Wiscasset As Girls Basketball Coach

A familiar face will be back behind the bench this basketball season for Wiscasset Middle High School. Dana Lawrence, who coached the boys team from 2010-2018, was named the head coach of the girls basketball team which begins its season on Monday, Nov. 17.

Lawrence will pick up where Jamey Roy left off at the end of the 2024-2025 season in which the girls posted a 2-16 record competing in Class D South. Roy, who returns for his third season as the Wiscasset boys head coach, served as the interim girls coach for the final six games of their season after Daniel Wall was removed from the position by the school on Jan. 24.

Lawrence will be the fourth Wolverines girls basketball coach since the 2023-2024 season when Radar Applebee’s three-season tenure ended.

Lawrence led the 2010-2011 Wiscasset boys team to the state tournament in Augusta during his first season, and then accomplished the feat five out of the next six seasons as the boys head coach.

The girls program is on the upswing after a 122-game losing streak dating back to 2016 was broken on Jan. 10 when the Wolverines beat Islesboro 24-21.

“I know what I’m getting into, and I’m up for the challenge,” Lawrence said. “I am committed to continuing to rebuild the program and plan to spend at least a few years helping to establish the stability that the girls program needs.”

Lawrence has coached basketball for 31 years and has been busy coaching youth basketball since his tenure as Wiscasset’s boys coach ended in 2018. He has been coaching Gardiner Area Youth Basketball girls teams with his daughter, which includes players in grades one through six.

Lawrence has also had stints coaching JV boys and girls for Gardiner High School and coaching middle school basketball in the Winthrop and Hall-Dale school systems.

“I’ve coached girls basketball at every other level except high school varsity, so I think my experience will be beneficial and I’m also looking forward to something a little new,” Lawrence said.

As the owner of Dana Lawrence Tree Service in Randolph, the Gardiner High School graduate has the ability to manage his work schedule to include coaching and the commute to WMHS, which is a short drive down Route 27.

Although he is familiar with the Wiscasset area, the school, and the staff at Wiscasset Parks & Recreation, he is still getting to know his future team members.

“I have met some of the players and I have heard that there are good athletes among the 14 that have signed up so far,” Lawrence said. “My objective this season is get to know each other, build mutual respect and trust, and have fun competing and the rest will take care of itself.”

Lawrence described his coaching style as simple and “old school” and said that he likes his teams to practice and play games at a fast tempo. He noted that he is upfront and honest with players and will not shy away from pointing out ways they can improve, but aims to teach with respect and compassion for the athlete.

“I have heard that we have an athletic team that can play fast, but we may make adjustments to our systems once we see what we have to work with on the roster,” Lawrence said. “I will find roles for everyone so that they all have an important job on the team.”

Lawrence noted that attracting and teaching the younger students in the Wiscasset area will be the key to rebuilding the high school program. He is coaching youth basketball clinics with Roy at the Wiscasset Community Center this fall. Lawrence said he enjoys teaching basketball with Roy, who served as an assistant when he coached the Wiscasset boys team. He thinks that his relationship with Roy will be an asset as he gets things rolling with the girls team.

“My goal this season is to bond as a team, have some fun and win some games,” said Lawrence. “Once the program is back on good footing again, I hope to be able to mentor an assistant to pass the program to who will continue the future success of the team.”

