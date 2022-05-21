Advanced Search
Leavitt beat Medomak softball on walk off single Leavitt 2 - Medomak 1

at

Leavitt softball defeated Medomak Valley 2-1 in the Hornets nest on May 20. Leavitt took a 1-0 lead in the second on a solo homerun to Noal Bautaugh. Medomak tied the game in the top of the seventh. Grace White reached on an error, stole second, went to a third on a wild pitch and scored when Ally Creamer reached on an error.

Medomak abandoned 10 base runners in the loss.

Emily Poland was hit by a pitch in the home half of the seventh and scored on a Lily Chalbert single.

Abbie Albolt and Maddy Dutil combined for a one-hitter in the win. White had a double in the fifth inning for the Lady Panthers only hit.

In other KVAC softball action, Gardiner robbed the Eagles nest for a 14-5 win over Lincoln Academy.

