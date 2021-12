Leavitt defeated Lincoln Academy boys basketball team 59-42 in a KVAC opener on Dec. 10. The Hornets jumped out to a 16-6 lead. Lincoln cut the lead to five at the half, and to one at the end of three, 43-42. The Eagles ran out of steam and Leavitt took advantage of turnovers in the final period to pull out the win. Leavitt was led by Ben Sirois with 20, Sawyer Hathaway 15 and Brady Coburn 14. Lincoln was led by Tucker Stiles and Gabe Hagar with 12 each.

