Lincoln Academy Athletic Updates Due to Weather

Due to the forecasted weather, all Lincoln Academy activities for this afternoon, Friday, Dec. 19, have been postponed/cancelled.

There are no practices today

The swim meet at Ellsworth has been postponed, will be made on Monday, Dec. 22, Warm up-4, start-5, departing at 1:45.

The varsity basketball games scheduled for this evening have been postponed, and make up will be on Wednesday, Jan. 21, GV-5 and BV-6:30

All scheduled athletic events for tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 20, are still on at this time.  Should anything change with tomorrow’s schedule, updates will be provided.


