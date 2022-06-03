Lincoln Academy baseball and softball teams will be on the road on Tues., June 7 for round of 16 playoff games. The softball team travels to Greely for a 4:30 p.m. game, and the baseball team travels to Freeport for a 4:30 p.m. game.
