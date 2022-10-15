Advanced Search
Lincoln Academy boys and girls cross country teams ran to KVAC Class B championships on October 15 at Cony High School in Augusta. The Lady Eagles successfully defended their 2021 title by placing five scoring runners in the top 15. Audrey Hufnagel placed second, Adeline Hall fifth, Dylan Burmeister sixth, Madeline Kallin 10th, and Maggie Thompson 15th.

Medomak Valley freshman Ava Collamore placed fourth in 22:11.

Lincoln boys placed five scoring runners in the top 18. Liam Card placed second, Eliot O’Mahoney 4th, CJ Savastano 16th, Nick Russ 17th, and Aiden Jacobs 18th.

Medomak Valley’s Noah Morris placed fifth.

 

 

Lincoln Academy girls cross country team successfully defended their 2021 KVAC championship with a win on Oct. 15 in Augusta. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lincoln Academy won the 2022 KVAC Class B boys cross country championship on Oct. 15 in Augusta. (Paula Roberts photo)

 

