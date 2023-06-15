Lincoln Academy Boys Lacrosse Season Ends with Playoff Loss to NYA

The third seed NYA Panthers eliminated the sixth seed Lincoln Academy (7-8) from the Class C boys lacrosse playoffs with a dominating 17-1 performance at North Yarmouth Academy.

Eagle goalie Sean Cushing and his defense were able to hold off the prolific Panthers attack for several minutes in the first quarter before the floodgates opened and the goals started pouring in. NYA, a traditional southern Maine lacrosse powerhouse, took a 4-0 lead after the first quarter and stretched it to 8-0 at the half.

The Panthers continued to control the ball and pace of the game in the second half, as they scored another five goals in the third quarter to extend their lead to 13-0.

Midfielder Jayden Lafernaye had a strong game for the Eagles all over the field. He scored their lone goal by sprinting through the Panther defense and firing a slick bounce shot into the upper corner to end the shutout early in the fourth quarter.

NYA closed the game out with another four goals for a final 17-1 margin. Overall, NYA outshot the Eagles 37-4 in the game.

Sean Cushing made 20 saves in net for Lincoln. He was one of the bright spots for the Eagles, considering the constant pressure from the Panthers, coach Tom Farrell said.

“NYA came out and took us out of our rhythm right away and we couldn’t recover,” Farrell said.

“I’m very proud of the team this year,” Farrell said. “They improved and worked hard all season. They were a great team. We looked to build on this success and come back stronger next season.”

