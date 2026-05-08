The Lincoln Academy boys lacrosse team lost to Gray-New Gloucester 20-8 on Friday, May 1 in Newcastle. The Eagles got off to a slow start and fell behind 9-2 before rallying to narrow the margin to 10-5 at halftime. The Eagles stuck with Gray-New Gloucester early in the third quarter, but the Patriots used balanced scoring to pull away for an easy win.

“We made some defensive adjustments in the second quarter to limit their top player,” said Eagles head coach Tom Farrell. “Kellen Hinck was able to lock out their top guy, but unfortunately they were able to spread scoring to other players to take full control of the game.”

Thomas Mickael led the Eagles offense with three goals and a pair of assists. Also contributing to the LA offense were Nick Vanderbilt (one goal, two assists), Seamus Strout (two goals), William Skiff (two goals one assist), and Alden Reingardt (one goal). Lincoln goalie Eben Sawyer made 12 saves between the pipes.

The Eagles fell to 2-2 on the season while competing in Class C. The Patriots improved to 2-2 in Class B.

Lincoln 11 – MCI/Nokomis 1

The Eagles boys lacrosse team defeated MCI-Nokomis 11-1 on Wednesday, April 29 in Pittsfield. LA jumped out to a 5-0 lead at halftime and rolled to the victory from there.

Midfielder Nick Vanderbilt had the best game of his career on offense, tallying five goals and one assist. Thomas Mickael contributed four goals and two assists.

Also getting on the score sheet for the Eagles were William Skiff and Seamus Strout with one goal and one assist apiece and Braden Bessey and Kellen Hinck one assist each. LA goalie Eben Sawyer allowed one goal while making five saves.

“It was a great overall team game,” said LA head coach Tom Farrell. “We were able to tie them up on defense, and we were able to create good scoring chances off of their turnovers.”

Lincoln 7 – Camden Hills 5

The Lincoln Academy boys lacrosse team beat Camden Hills 7-5 on Tuesday, May 5 in Rockport. It was the first time that Lincoln Academy had beaten the Windjammers in the nine seasons.

The match was close from the start. William Skiff scored for the Eagles with one second left in the first half to cut the margin to one goal, 4-3.

“It was a great game in all aspects,” said LA head coach Tom Farrell. “Our defense became more aggressive in the second half and only allowed one goal after the break.”

The Eagles tied the game 4-4 in the third quarter before Camden took a 5-4 lead early in the final stanza. LA’s Thomas Mickael took over from there, scoring the final three goals of the match to put the game in the win column.

“Thomas really stepped up in the final seven minutes to seal the game,” said Farrell. “We had a great compete level and were able to keep up the intensity throughout the match. The team never let down and was able to battle back and earn a great win.”

Mickael led the Eagles with five goals. Also contributing to the offense were William Skiff with one goal and one assist; Seamus Strout two assists; Braden Bessey one assist; Nick Vanderbilt one goal and one assist; and Alden Reingardt one assist. Eben Sawyer made seven saves in net for the Eagles.

The Eagles evened their season record at 3-3 in Class C. Camden Hills fell to 1-3 in Class B.

Morse 17 – Lincoln 12

The Lincoln Academy boys lacrosse team lost 17-12 to Morse on Monday, May 4 in Newcastle. The Shipbuilders jumped out to a big early lead in the first quarter before LA battled back to narrow the margin to five at halftime. The Eagles cut the deficit to three in the third quarter but couldn’t get any closer as Morse held on for the win.

“We had one of our best offensive performances of the year unfortunately we were not able to come up with stops when we needed them,” said Eagles head coach Tom Farrell.

Thomas Mickael scored five goals and added one assist to lead the Eagles. Also getting on the score sheet for Lincoln were William Skiff three goals and one assist; Braden Bessey two goals and one assist; Seamus Strout two goals; and Nick Vanderbilt four assists. LA goalie Eben Sawyer made seven saves.

Goalie Eben Sawyer attempts to clear the ball up the field during Lincoln Academy’s 20-8 loss to Gray-New Gloucester on Friday, May 1 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Seamus Strout protects the ball on offense during Lincoln Academy’s 20-8 loss to Gray-New Gloucester on Friday, May 1 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Defenseman Kellen Hinck throws the ball to the offense during Lincoln Academy’s 20-8 loss to Gray-New Gloucester on Friday, May 1 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Braden Bessey tries to elude a Patriot during Lincoln Academy’s 20-8 loss to Gray-New Gloucester on Friday, May 1 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Alden Reingardt heads upfield after winning a faceoff during Lincoln Academy’s 20-8 loss to Gray-New Gloucester on Friday, May 1 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) William Skiff bolts up the wing during Lincoln Academy’s 20-8 loss to Gray-New Gloucester on Friday, May 1 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)

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