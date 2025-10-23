The Lincoln Academy boys cross country team ran to a KVAC championship on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Cony High School in Augusta. The conference win is the Eagles’ seventh in the past 10 years. Lincoln scored 36 points to beat out Morse (62), Waterville (11), Cony (122), Gardiner (126), Erskine (174), Medomak (189), Leavitt (205), Oceanside (222), Lawrence (237), and Winslow (751).

Owen Card led the Eagles with a second place finish behind Morse’s Levi Riggs, who recorded a time of 16:37. Card finished in 17:11, the sixth fastest time in combined Class A and Class B.

The Eagles placed five scoring runners in the top 13, including four in the top 10. Thomas Mickael ran to a sixth place finish in 18:56; Holden Nehrboss placed seventh in 19:06; Harrison White finished eighth in 19:06; and Alva Gandler came in 13th with a time of 19:45. Rounding out the team were 20. Alden Fitzgerald Ward, 20:27; and 22. Isaiah Felton, 20:27.

Medomak Valley placed two runners in top 10. Colby Daigle ran to a third place finish in 17:56 and Grady Emerson took ninth in 19:27. Medomak placed seventh as a team out of 11 teams. Rounding out the scoring five were 50. Tanner Kopishke, 22:32; 69. Carlo Bria, 24:55; and 74. Boston Poulin, 26:50.

Earning KVAC 1st Team honors were Card, Mickael, Nehrboss, and Daigle. White, Gandler, and Emerson earned KVAC 2nd Team recognition.

“We talked this week about the difference between running with teammates and running for teammates. That idea came to life on Saturday,” coach Garrett Martin said. “The awesome kicks to the finish were one indicator, but there were others. Every athlete who laced up, raced hard, finished fast, cheered from the sidelines, or pushed through a tough moment contributed. Cross country can feel like an individual pursuit, but our success depends on the commitment, grit, and generosity that each of you brings to the team. That’s why we are a no passengers, only crew team.”

Holden Nehrboss placed seventh in the Eagles’ KVAC championship win. (Paula Roberts photo) Lincoln Academy won the KVAC Class B cross country championship on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Cony High School in Augusta. (Courtesy photo) Medomak Valley runner Colby Daigle placed third in the KVAC small school championships. (Paula Roberts photo) Alva Gandler was the fifth scoring runner for the Eagles in their KVAC team championship. (Paula Roberts photo) Thomas Mickael and Harrison White pack it in for the Eagles in their KVAC championship win. (Paula Roberts photo) Tanner Kopishke runs for the Panthers. (Paula Roberts photo)

